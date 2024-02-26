Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in CVS Health by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 360,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128,581 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in CVS Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 19,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CVS Health by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.52. 2,986,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,689,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

