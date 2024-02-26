Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,821,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

