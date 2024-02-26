Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Star worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Star in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Star by 43,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Price Performance

NASDAQ STHO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,451. Star Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

