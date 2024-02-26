Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 140,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,899. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

