Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 11.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,990,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,369 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kyndryl



Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

