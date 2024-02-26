Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 3,318,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,438. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

