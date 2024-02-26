Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,805. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.