Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,021,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316,613. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

