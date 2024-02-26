Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $61.07. 115,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,017. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

