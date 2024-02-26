Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stelco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.83.

Stelco Trading Up 0.2 %

Stelco Company Profile

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$41.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

