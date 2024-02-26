Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $127.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,452,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,710,000 after buying an additional 1,138,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
