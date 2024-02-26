Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $127.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,452,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,710,000 after buying an additional 1,138,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

