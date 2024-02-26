Status (SNT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Status has a market cap of $167.13 million and $11.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015850 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,454.06 or 1.00125422 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00193272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,352,391 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

