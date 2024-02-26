Status 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.71 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $161.51 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016333 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,209.90 or 1.00060285 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00202409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,352,391 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,352,390.93392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04300047 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,871,051.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

