Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,529. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

