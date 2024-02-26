Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $95.30. 2,672,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,211. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

