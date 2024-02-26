Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($10.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.71 ($11.58).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
