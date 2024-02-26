SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $939.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

