Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $60.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

