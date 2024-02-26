Splunk (SPLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.55 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 965.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

