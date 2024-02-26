SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,220,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,170,970 shares.The stock last traded at $34.72 and had previously closed at $34.74.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,910,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

