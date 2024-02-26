SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,428 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $44,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,662. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

