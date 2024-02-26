SPACE ID Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $297.25 million and $56.57 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,731,152 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 485,731,152.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.60463399 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $40,111,363.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

