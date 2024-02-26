Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Trading Down 3.2%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $61.16. Approximately 60,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 436,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

