Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 2.8%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.48 and last traded at $79.73. Approximately 73,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 883,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

