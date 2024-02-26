Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Holdings Raised by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp comprises approximately 11.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.15% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBC remained flat at $39.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sound Financial Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,552,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,463 shares of company stock worth $127,602. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

