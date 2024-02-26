Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

