Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $86.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

