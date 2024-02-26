Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group
Sony Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sony Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.