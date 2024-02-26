Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 212,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,124. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

