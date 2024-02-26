Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Raised by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for approximately 1.0% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Snap were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,588 shares of company stock worth $4,932,222 in the last three months.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,154,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,054,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

