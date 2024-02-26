Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Down to $42.04

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $40.91. Smartsheet shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 103,876 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

