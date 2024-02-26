SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $41.42 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

