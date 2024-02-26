SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $46.35 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after buying an additional 600,284 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.



