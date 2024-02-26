Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKWD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $35.35 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.