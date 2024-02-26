Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.