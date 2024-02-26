Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,179. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

