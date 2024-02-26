Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $103.25. 1,950,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,763. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

