Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 989,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,099. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

