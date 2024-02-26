Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.43. 63,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,578. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $453.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

