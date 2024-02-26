Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock remained flat at $42.99 on Monday. 26,203,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,034,313. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

