Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.95. 5,175,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

