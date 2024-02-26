Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.14. 64,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 452,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $896.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 448.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

