Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,862,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

