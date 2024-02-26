Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Sientra has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 44.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

