Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sientra
Sientra Stock Down 18.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 44.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sientra
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.