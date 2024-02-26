Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Trading Up 4.6 %

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

SSTK stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.