Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

EAH opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,685.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.61. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.22 ($1.66).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider David Hallas purchased 37,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($50,396.05). 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

