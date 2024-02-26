Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

MCD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,657. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

