Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 118 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $16.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $684.95. 341,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $687.69.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

