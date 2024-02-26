Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.26. 5,154,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,785. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

