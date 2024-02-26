Shelly Marie Chadwick Sells 2,000 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.82. 28,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,281. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

