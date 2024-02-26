Share Andrew L. Has $79.08 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Share Andrew L. lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. EQT comprises 31.2% of Share Andrew L.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Share Andrew L. owned about 0.47% of EQT worth $79,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,646,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,073. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

